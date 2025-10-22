Rebecca Ferguson '15 Years Stripped Back' announces 2025/2026 UK shows coming to Derby

Rebecca Ferguson MBE has announced additional intimate shows for 2026 as well as a special Christmas show in London, celebrating 15 years of her incredible career in music.

The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, who came to prominence in 2010 on The X Factor, will perform a brand new show featuring just piano and her sublime vocals, coupled with a Q&A session, in Fareham, Swindon and Harpenden. These shows join previously announced dates in Bristol, Poole, Aldershot, Worcester and Derby.

Rebecca will also celebrate the festive season with a special Christmas show at London’s Union Chapel on December 2, singing a selection of holiday hits alongside her own music.

Rebecca will perform songs from across her five solo albums, with audiences being treated to stripped back performances of her biggest hits, including ‘Glitter & Gold’, ‘Nothing’s Real but Love’, and ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ – plus a few interpretations of some of her favourite songs. These intimate shows will allow fans to experience Rebecca’s voice like never before, hearing it up close and personal, supported solely by piano.

Regarded as one of the UK’s finest live vocalists, Rebecca’s stunning soulful voice has seen her praised by critics, with The Telegraph declaring her in ‘The same league as Aretha Franklin’, and The Guardian stating that ‘Her talent is undeniable’; whilst Rebecca has also been nominated for MOBO and MTV Europe Music Awards.

Commenting on the upcoming shows, Rebecca Ferguson says: “I started 2025 singing at home for fun online - it’s opened me up to a new audience.

“Singing acoustically with a pianist and giving a bit of an insight into my career and life, it’s something a little different to my normal performances.

“I’m looking forward to performing a few classics, as well as some new interpretations of some of my favourite songs. Hopefully I’ll see some regular and also new faces at some of these intimate venues in June.”

Rebecca has co-written five solo albums and has shared the stage worldwide with incredible names such as Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Nile Rodgers and the late Burt Bacharach. In 2023, she delivered a powerful performance of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’ alongside Ukrainian singer Alyosha during the 2023 Eurovision semi-finals in her hometown of Liverpool.

Rebecca captured the public’s attention whilst participating in the seventh series of The X Factor, the show’s most watched season. She reached the final, which was the most watched TV programme in 2010, beating boy band sensation One Direction and finishing as runner-up behind Matt Cardle.

Her debut album, ‘Heaven’, released in 2011, sold over 130,000 copies in its first week, making it the fastest-selling debut album by a solo artist that decade, between 2007 – 2017.

In 2024, Ferguson was awarded an MBE for her services to the music industry in the King’s Birthday Honours. She continues to campaign for an improved environment within the music industry, and successfully initiated a cross-creative industry committee that meets regularly with the government and members of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Rebecca will be joined by Tom Seals, whose masterful piano playing complements Rebecca’s vocals perfectly. He has performed with the likes of Tom Grennan, Russell Watson, and KT Tunstall.

2025 show dates:

Wednesday 29 October Worcester - Cathedral

Friday 31 October Derby - Cathedral

Tuesday 2 December London - Union Chapel

2026 show dates:

Tuesday 24 February Fareham - Live

Wednesday 25 February Swindon - Wyvern

Saturday 28 February Harpenden - Eric Morecambe Centre

Tickets for the above 2025 / 2026 shows are available from - https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/rebecca-ferguson-tickets/artist/1666183