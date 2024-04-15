RCTA Floating Market Trent & Mersey Canal in Willington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding an floating market on the towpath of the Trent & Mersey Canal between bridge 23 to bridge 22A Starting opposite the Services 1000ft including Visitor Moorings, Willington, Derbyshire, DE65 6BP 20th and 21st April 2024.

There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy.