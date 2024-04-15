RCTA Floating Market in Burton on Trent
The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding an floating market on both sides of the towpath of the Trent & Mersey Canal, Shobnall Fields, Burton on Trent
RCTA Floating Market Shobnall Fields, Burton on Trent DE14 2JR.
The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding an floating market on both sides of the towpath of the Trent & Mersey Canal, Shobnall Fields, Burton on Trent DE14 2JR 4th to the 6th of May 2024.
There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy.
See our website for more details rcta.org.uk