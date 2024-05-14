Raptor Ranch unleashes dino fun for May half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire families are getting the chance to walk with prehistoric beasts as interactive dinosaur experience Raptor Ranch comes to a farm park near Derby.

The National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, just 20 minutes from the South Derbyshire border, will be opening the doors on Raptor Ranch from Saturday 25th May to Sunday 2nd June for a week of roarsome dinosaur fun.

Come face to face with a T-rex, explore the New for 2024 Jurassic Trails, get a photograph with your favourite prehistoric pal and even try your hand at some dinosaur training.

Tom Robinson, who owns the 40 acre farm park with his brother Ivor, said it was a great chance for families to enjoy some fun on the farm with lots of dinosaur activities to keep brave young adventurers entertained.

He said: “Dino week is always very popular. The youngsters love coming face to face with the interactive dinosaurs and are always surprised by their frightening roars.

“It is a great opportunity for families to come together for some family fun outdoors. Dinosaurs were fascinating creatures, and it is great for youngsters to find out more about the beasts that lived on Earth millions of years ago.”

New for 2024 explore the Jurassic Trails and come up close to some of the interactive friends roaming the popular farm park. With plenty of time to take a quick picture look out for Tyrannosaurus-rex, Velociraptor, Spinosaurus and Triceratops as you learn more about the interesting creatures that roamed the earth millions of years ago.

Take part in the interactive dinosaur training sessions to help youngsters learn some simple techniques to tame the ferocious beasts or get up close and meet and greet one of Raptor Ranch’s four resident dinos.

Perfect for brave explorers and dinosaur fans Dino Week also includes access to all the other farmyard activities including outdoor adventure play area, animal display areas, barrel stampede ride, meet and feed animal areas, outdoor go-karts, guinea pig petting, jumping pillows, JCB big dig zone, musical maze, Jurassic sand play and fossil dig and mini quad bikes.

The UK’s longest Mega Slide Mountain will also be open providing 200ft of outdoor slide fun, as well as opportunities to make a teddy bear or pan for fossils with the NEW for 2024 updated mine and fossil panning experience.