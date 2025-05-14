Ragged Victorians at Beeley in Bloom

Victorian Shepherd at Beeley in Bloom

Step back in time and experience rural life in the 1850s with the Ragged Victorians re-enactment group at Beeley in Bloom. The honey-coloured sandstone cottages of Beeley trimmed with Chatsworth blue are a pretty backdrop to this annual community fundraiser.

This year many of Beeley’s Open Gardens will have a literary theme. Around 12 will be open so take the opportunity to look behind the scenes of one of Chatsworth’s charming estate villages.

The event will be on 21st & 22nd June from 11am-4pm.

The gardens range in style from quaint back yards to traditional cottage gardens. See if you can spot a pond in a canoe and the local Beeley Pippin apple variety.

Chesterfield Art Club will be putting on their popular Summer Art Show at the Village Hall. There will also be tea, cake, plant sales and other stalls.

The 12th Century St Anne’s Church will be open to visitors and the legendary Beeley Brook Duck Race will be on Sunday at 4pm.

FREE Parking field at DE4 2NT. Ticket sales at St Anne’s Church Car Park.

Adults £5. Under-16s FREE. Dogs welcome.

Proceeds go towards the maintenance of The Cavendish Village Hall, Beeley (Charity #506300).