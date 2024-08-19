Put your best foot forward and explore Carsington Water’s walking trails

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walkers are being urged to put their best foot forward to explore a range of routes and the stunning surroundings of Severn Trent’s Carsington Water.

The visitor site can be found between Wirksworth and Kniveton and is the ninth largest reservoir in England.

Hugely popular with all ages, it hosts an array of events and activities such as watersports, as well as being a haven for wildlife and perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching.

But the other attraction that brings everyone in is Carsington’s trails that take in the whole site and are perfect for a steady stroll, bracing walk or even a run, meaning there is something for everyone.

The site also plays host to a number of half marathons and 10K events for runners to take part in throughout the year.

Carsington’s trails include the:

Stones Island Trail – a 1-mile accessible loop that takes in the Bronze Age barrow and majestic standing stones. Feel the history, meet the wizard’s pet dragon, and take a peep through the stones for views across the water where ducks and swans mingle with sailing boats.

Dam Trial – a 3-mile bracing stroll across the top of the dam. Wander back through the quieter grasslands below and watch for a kingfisher or water vole in the brook.

Reservoir Trail – a 7.5-mile loop around the reservoir through the wildflower meadows and semi-ancient woodland. While out and about visit bird hides to watch waders, count the wooden sculptures and stop to climb the bombing tower, which has looked out over the valley since World War II. The trail does include some inclines. The route is a limestone path and cycleway, with some offshoots for walkers.

The Stones Island and Dam Trail are accessible routes at Carsington.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Carsington is the perfect location if you want to get out and about in nature, get some exercise in the great outdoors and take in some of the most amazing views.

“With a number of trails there is something to suit everyone, making it the perfect place to visit whether you are a fitness fanatic or a family looking for a day out.”

As part of the water company’s ‘Days Out’ campaign this summer, people can win a £100 Virgin Experience Days Voucher by simply taking a photo of themselves enjoying the great outdoors.

The competition comes as Severn Trent has launched new treasure maps, one for each region, which pinpoint a whole host of fun and low-cost attractions that families can pay a visit to over the holidays.

The treasure maps can be downloaded from the Severn Trent website for free and provide fun for youngsters, but also helps them enjoy the great outdoors, learn more about local nature, and provide them with some summer entertainment.

All people must do is visit either a visitor site, or local green community space listed on their treasure map, take a photo of you enjoying a summer experience in nature, and then upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #STYourLocalTreasure and/or tag the Severn Trent official Instagram account @severntrent. Please be aware that accounts must be public in order for them to view an entry.

Closing date for the competition is 2nd September 2024 at midnight.

For further information about Carsington, all of Severn Trent’s other visitor sites and activities that are taking place visit www.stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites

To find the treasure maps and more details about the photography competition visit www.stwater.co.uk/wonderful-on-tap/best-of-summer