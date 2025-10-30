Pumpkin smashing fun creates superfood treat for sheep

Derbyshire families are being asked to ‘squash’ eco trend with environmentally friendly fun way to dispose of pumpkins this Halloween.

The National Forest Adventure Farm, just 20 minutes from Derby, is launching its new Pumpkin Smash – a one day only fun way to wrap up Halloween. A unique way to end the pumpkin picking season guests will be allowed to smash up any remaining pumpkins which will go on to be used to feed the Burton farm’s hundreds of sheep.

A tradition started in America, the event, which will include live music and entertainment throughout the day, will be held on Saturday 1st November from 10am until 4pm and not only help to reduce waste but put goodness back into the soil for next year’s growing season and provide livestock with a nutrient rich superfood.

Ivor Robinson, who owns the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Tom, said the idea was to create a fun and environmentally friendly way to reduce waste on site.

He said: “The very nature of pumpkin patches is that there will always be a few pumpkins left at the end. We always plant more seeds as you never quite know how many will take as growing is very much weather dependent.

“It means that at the end of each year we have an assortment of unwanted pumpkins which we traditionally tended to smash down and feed to the livestock. This year we thought why not have some fun with it and we have put together Pumpkin Smash where guests can grab a mallet and smash, bash and obliterate their way through the 7 acres of pumpkin picking fields creating a fun way to end the season.”

Guests will be provided with suitable wooden boards, mallets and bats to take part and will be encouraged to scour the pumpkin fields breaking down the unwanted pumpkins.

Once broken down the farm’s sheep will be able to enjoy the remaining winter squashes with any debris mixed into the soil to compost and provide further nutrients ready for next year.

Ivor, who got inspiration for the event after visiting some of the largest pumpkin fields in the world in America, said: “Pumpkins are high in protein and energy levels making them an excellent food source for sheep. Pumpkin Smash will enable the pumpkins to be broken down into bite size pieces which our woolly friends will love at this time of year providing them with a nutritious treat which actually has a higher total digestible nutrient level than hay. With our flock just going into pre-breeding season as well it is the perfect way to add a nutrient rich superfood into their diet.”

Every year as part of the popular Pumpkin Village event the National Forest Adventure Farm grow hundreds of thousands of pumpkins from traditional orange jack o’lanterns to striped, warty and even white baby boo squashes.

Over 25 acres of pumpkin fields are planted with Ivor this year growing an assortment of ornamental varieties with more weird and wonderful designs including blue and even star shaped pumpkins.

Open to the public for 11 days in the run up to Halloween more than 13,000 guests pick up wheelbarrows of pumpkins for decorating and eating each year.

Tickets for Pumpkin Smash start from £5 and include entertainment from live bands with street food stalls and a licensed bar on site. For more information or to book tickets go to www.adventurefarm.co.uk