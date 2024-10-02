Public event to launch Derbyshire Buildings at Risk Survey and recruit volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) is launching an innovative project aimed at protecting endangered heritage buildings across the county, thanks to a £207,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Derbyshire “Buildings at Risk” (B@R) initiative, starting in Amber Valley, will be introduced to the public at a special event in Belper on Thursday, 24th October. The project will identify and monitor the condition of hundreds of vulnerable listed buildings, with the help of a new digital app.

The app, which uses a colour coding system to categorise buildings by their state of repair, allows volunteers to report structures that may need urgent attention. The information gathered will form an ongoing record, enabling DHBT to address risks early on.

A Call for Volunteers

1. Some of the DHBT testing the buildings at risk app which will be piloted in Derbyshire

Anna Cluley, DHBT’s Heritage Development Officer and project coordinator, highlighted the exciting opportunities for volunteers.

“This project offers a flexible and accessible way for people to engage with local history,” Cluley explained. “No prior experience or specialist knowledge is needed—just a curiosity about Derbyshire’s heritage and a passion for exploring.”

Volunteering can be done at any time and at the individual’s own pace, making it a perfect opportunity for anyone looking to get involved with local history while spending time outdoors.

Strengthening Community Ties

2. A close-up view of the Derbyshire ‘Buildings at Risk’ project within Mergin Maps.

DHBT is working closely with local councils and the Amber Valley Centre for Voluntary Services (AVCVS) to ensure that as many people as possible can benefit from the project.

Glynn Wilton, Community Funding and Development Worker at AVCVS and Chair of the Derbyshire Museums and Heritage Forum, praised the initiative: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to engage people with their heritage while helping to preserve it. Most people are unaware of the historical importance of the buildings around them.”

In addition, the project aligns with efforts to improve health and wellbeing, encouraging people to spend more time outdoors whilst discovering more about their local history. The involvement of social prescribers ensures that the project not only helps to safeguard heritage but also promotes healthier, more active lifestyles.

Public Launch Event in Belper

Two public information sessions for all those interested in the project will take place on Thursday, 24th October at the Strutts Community Centre in Belper, one from 3-5pm and one from 6.30-8.30pm. Attendees will be introduced to the B@R app and provided with initial training. These meetings offer the chance to speak with the DHBT team, get hands-on support with the app, and enjoy refreshments.

Following the pilot in Amber Valley, the project will expand to Derby City and other areas of the county. Interested individuals, even those outside the initial survey area, are encouraged to register their interest via email at:

For further details on the project, visit the DHBT website and social media pages @dhbtrust or contact Anna Cluley on 07478 462857

It is with thanks to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and National Lottery players that this project has been made possible.

Help Lead DHBT into a New Era

Alongside the recruitment of volunteers for the Buildings at Risk project, DHBT is also seeking a new Vice Chair to help lead the charity as it embarks on this exciting new chapter. The Trust is looking for someone with a passion for heritage and leadership skills to work alongside the Chair and trustees in shaping the future of the organisation.

Potential candidates for the Vice Chair position are encouraged to visit DHBT’s website for more information on how to apply.