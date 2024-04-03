Public Booking open for Buxton International Festival
Public Booking for Buxton International Festival (4-21 July 2024), the Peak District’s star-studded annual celebration of opera, music, jazz and books has opened with more than 160 events planned.
Commenting, Michael Williams CEO said: “The roster at this summer’s Buxton International Festival is bigger and more impressive than ever before with artistic excellence, cultural vibrancy, originality and opinion forming events scheduled every day for 18 days.”
Top billing includes five new opera productions, Cuban dancer and choreographer, Carlos Acosta, superstar soprano Golda Schultz, conductor and pianist Sir Antonio Pappano, Strictly Come Dancing’s lead singer, Tommy Blaize , the BBC’s newsreader and presenter Clive Myrie, Channel 4’s Judge Rinder (Robert Rinder), BBC security correspondent and author, Frank Gardner and Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas.