Pride and Prejudice at Chatsworth House Theatre

Chatsworth Players present Pride and Prejudice

by Jane Austen adapted for the stage by Helen Jerome TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.”

Come and see one of the greatest love stories of all time, starring the universal heartthrob Mr Darcy, at Chatsworth in March.

https://www.chatsworthplayers.com/pride-and-prejudice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are celebrating the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth with a performance of her most beloved novel Pride and Prejudice. Chatsworth has been used to represent Darcy’s residence on film on many occasions, and now is your chance to see him there in the flesh.

​It’s 1813. The Bennet family live in relative comfort on the Longbourne estate in Hertfordshire. The black cloud above them is the law of entailment - the estate can only be left to a male heir and Mr and Mrs Bennet only have daughters. On Mr Bennet’s death, his wife and daughters will be homeless and penniless. So, marrying into wealth is an imperative for the girls – it’s not about maintaining comfort and standing – it’s about basic survival. The ‘better’ the marriage, the better for everyone. But the road to marriage can be paved with pride and prejudice…

This particular adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, by Helen Jerome, premiered in London in 1935 with Celia Johnson in the starring role and subsequently on film in the 1940 Academy Award winning production with Greer Garson and Laurence Olivier. The more recent 2005 movie, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, was partly filmed at Chatsworth, where an alabaster bust of Darcy still bears a ’please do not kiss Mr Darcy’ sign!

Come and be part of this heartwarming story – hankies at the ready…