Popular summer plant fair returns to Carsington Water this Sunday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Organiser Martin Blow said “Our plant fairs at Carsington Water are always popular with plant lovers. There will be a brilliant line-up of independent nurseries attending, each with their own unique range of lovingly grown plants.”
“It’s just the right time to pick up some late summer flowering plants to give your garden a boost and the nurseries will be pulling out all the stops to bring plants that will perk up your patios and beautify your borders. If you need some advice to help you choose then the nursery folk are on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips. So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, wildflowers, herbs, grasses, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden. There will also be a wonderful range of garden accessories available.”
The plant fair is held in front of the visitor centre, is free to enter and runs from 10am-4pm on Sunday 18th August (normal parking charges apply).
For full details of nurseries attending please see www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.