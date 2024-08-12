Popular summer plant fair returns to Carsington Water this Sunday

This Sunday Carsington Water will be welcoming back Plant Hunters’ Fairs with their popular free to enter summer plant fair.

“It’s just the right time to pick up some late summer flowering plants to give your garden a boost and the nurseries will be pulling out all the stops to bring plants that will perk up your patios and beautify your borders. If you need some advice to help you choose then the nursery folk are on hand to help, each an expert in their field with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips. So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, wildflowers, herbs, grasses, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden. There will also be a wonderful range of garden accessories available.”