Popular retro car YouTuber to host event at Great British Car Journey

Popular retro car YouTuber idriveaclassic fronted by Steph Holloway, will be motoring into Derbyshire's Great British Car Journey on Saturday 6 July for a very special car meet.

Steph, who boasts a 60,000 strong following on her retro motoring YouTube channel, will be coming to Ambergate’s Great British Car Journey.

The event gives classic motorists of all ages the chance to gather at the museum and celebrate historic motoring, compare and admire classics.

Commenting, Steph from idriveaclassic said: “As a longtime fan of Brit classics, it made perfect sense to hold my summer meet up at Great British Car Journey. I cannot wait to see classics and retro cars of all ages and conditions and look forward to swapping tales of motoring mishaps and triumphs.”

Celebrating Steph’s arrival, Great British Car Journey will host a special one-off Masters of the Marque awards at the event. The idriveaclassic Masters of the Marque event, powered by Wera Tools, will be judged by Steph with prizes and trophies for the winning classic cars.

Steph added: “All classics are welcome in all conditions and there is no requirement to arrive in a British classic or a concours car - every classic makes our community a better place and modern classics and retro dailies are just as welcome as pre-war and mid-century motors. I am really looking forward to the event.”

Steph started her popular idriveaclassic YouTube channel in 2019, using it to showcase a wide range of classic and retro cars. She has since built a huge following, making regular appearances at classic car events and hosted her own festival, Rustival at the British Motor Museum last year, in conjunction with fellow YouTubers Hubnut and Furious Driving.

She added: “There is something actually really practical and accessible – and sustainable about driving a car that was manufactured forty or fifty or more years ago – and I think that’s part of the appeal too.”

Hundreds of classic car enthusiasts and their cars are expected to descend on the attraction, so booking is essential.