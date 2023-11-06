Pollyanna Pickering – Down on the Farm

The work of the late Peak District Wildlife Artist Pollyanna Pickering will be celebrated in an exhibition to be staged in her private gallery at Brookvale House Oaker, Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 2JJ (AA Signposted), from 11th – 19th November, 10am – 6pm. Admission free.

Throughout her life Pollyanna drew inspiration from the beauty of theBritish Isles, and especially the Peak District of Derbyshire, where she made her home. Every winter Pollyanna opened her private gallery for an exhibition inspired by her love of British Wildlife.

This year the exhibition will feature paintings inspired by Pollyanna’s love of the farms found in her home county of Derbyshire – featuring not only border collies, donkeys, sheep, ducks and familiar farm animals but also the wide variety of wildlife which lives in the fields, barns and farmyards including foxes, badgers, barn owls and even mice!

Over fifty original paintings will be display – many for the very first time, in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere. Pollyanna’s daughter and business partner Anna-Louise will be on hand throughout and will be pleased to chat to visitors about the artwork and the wildlife which inspired her.

The Poppy Field by Pollyanna Pickering

Visitors will also be able to browse at leisure through the latest additions to Pollyanna's extensive ranges of greetings cards, fine art and limited edition prints, and a wide variety of giftware featuring her work - including stationery, jigsaws, tea sets, china mugs, linen ware, cross stitch kits, signed sets of her postage stamps issued internationally, and first day covers for the Royal Mail alongside an exclusive display of giftware commissioned by Harrods.

All of her exquisitely illustrated books will be available, as well as the latest brand new card and paper crafting kits and printable DVDroms - as launched live on television in a series of popular programmes featuring Anna-Louise live on the Hobbymaker TV channel.

There will be over 150 Christmas card designs to choose from, including the latest charity cards featuring designs by Pollyanna for the RSPB, Guide dogs for the Blind,

The Born Free Foundation, Blue Cross, The Dogs Trust and Marie Curie among many others. New fine art calendars of her work will be available for 2024, along with a range of eco-friendly wrapping paper and cards, and even a selection of Christmas decorations featuring Pollyanna’s images!

Pollyanna Down on The Farm!

Visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to purchase prize draw tickets to win a unique hand embellished giclee picture. Tea and Coffee will be available throughout. A minimum of 10% of all purchases will be donated to British Wildlife Conservation through The Pollyanna Pickering Foundation.