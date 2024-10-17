Playing ON's 'Flock' heads to Derby Theatre on 9th – 10th November 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspired by the resilience of young people in the care system, this beautifully written new play by multi award-winning writer Lin Coghlan (The Forsyte Saga Parts 1&2, Park Theatre; The Table, Cardboard Citizens) will tour across the country, heading to Derby Theatre on 9th - 10th November 2024.

Through extensive research and workshopping, the show has been shaped by those with lived experiences of growing up in care to create a multi-layered story. Those who have experienced care have been historically underrepresented, and misrepresented, in the nation's cultural output. Flock explores the people behind the systems, the moments of joy, and the complexities of belonging. Touching, provoking and beautifully written, Lin Coghlan has crafted a play, which challenges the shocking way we treat the vulnerable in our society with empathy, humour and truth (Tanika Gupta).

Flock follows two siblings growing up in care whilst navigating early adulthood; Robbie wants nothing more than to be a grown up and live with his sister Cel. Cel wants to go to university and find the kind of love her mother never had. They both want to be free from the care system. Director Jim Pope comments, Lin Coghlan's script, celebrated for its empathy and magical realism, makes Flock a beacon of truth in the portrayal of underserved communities.

Presented by Playing ON Theatre Company, creating a world where communities are better understood, Flock shines a light on the intricacies of providing safety from unimaginable situations and the community of voices which you must comprehend as a young person in an adult world. It is a show about moving forward, moving on and moving through memories – it is carrying a system with you which you didn’t necessarily asked to be a part of.

Flock promo artwork

This production has been developed over three years and alongside Playing ON’s ten week programme ‘Raising the Roof’, which used a combination of online and face to face contact for care experienced young people, culminating in a public performance event. Flock’s authenticity was made possible by the involvement of participants via this programme and at every stage of its development.

Playing ON Theatre Company use theatre to allow historically marginalised groups to share what they need to share, improving the wellbeing of all. This tour is not just a series of performances but a call to action, a chance to witness the resilience and potential of young individuals who have overcome the odds. It’s an opportunity for audiences across the country to support and acknowledge the narratives of those who have been historically underrepresented in the arts.