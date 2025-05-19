Plant Fair returns to Carsington Water

Plant Hunters' Fair at Carsington Water

Carsington Water is set to welcome back Plant Hunters’ Fair on Saturday, May 24, with their popular free-to-enter event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters Fairs said: “ Spring is in full swing and our gardens are getting off to a great start. Now’s the time to pick out some perfect plants to keep the colour going right through the season and where better to find them than at this fabulous plant fair at Carsington Water. It’s a great time to fill the gaps left by spring bulbs."

"As always there will be a tremendous range of plants for sale from the cream of small, specialist growers. There will be lots of flowering perennials and shrubs for instant colour plus plenty of later flowering plants to plant now for colour into the summer and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The nursery folk are on hand to help, each with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips. There will also be a wonderful range of garden accessories available for those finishing touches."

Plant Fair at Carsington Water

"So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, alpines, wildflowers, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden.”

The plant fair is held in front of the visitor centre, is free to enter and runs from 10am-4pm on Saturday 24th May. Normal parking charges apply. Dogs on leads welcome. Refreshments available.

Full details of nurseries attending from www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk