Plant Fair returns to Carsington Water

By Janet Blow
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 15:32 BST
Plant Hunters' Fair at Carsington Waterplaceholder image
Plant Hunters' Fair at Carsington Water
Carsington Water is set to welcome back Plant Hunters’ Fair on Saturday, May 24, with their popular free-to-enter event.

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters Fairs said: “ Spring is in full swing and our gardens are getting off to a great start. Now’s the time to pick out some perfect plants to keep the colour going right through the season and where better to find them than at this fabulous plant fair at Carsington Water. It’s a great time to fill the gaps left by spring bulbs."

"As always there will be a tremendous range of plants for sale from the cream of small, specialist growers. There will be lots of flowering perennials and shrubs for instant colour plus plenty of later flowering plants to plant now for colour into the summer and beyond.

"The nursery folk are on hand to help, each with years of knowledge and experience, and full of helpful tips. There will also be a wonderful range of garden accessories available for those finishing touches."

Plant Fair at Carsington Waterplaceholder image
Plant Fair at Carsington Water

"So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, alpines, wildflowers, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden.”

The plant fair is held in front of the visitor centre, is free to enter and runs from 10am-4pm on Saturday 24th May. Normal parking charges apply. Dogs on leads welcome. Refreshments available.

Full details of nurseries attending from www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk

