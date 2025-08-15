Pirate Day at Crich Tramway Village

All pirates can follow Captain Crich’s Treasure Trail to try and find the pirate treasure as well as meeting the live parrots with Woodies Wings.

There will be four performances of ‘A Pirate’s Life for Me’, providing dramatic pirate fun with Notice this Notice Theatre Company. The 20- minute show tells the tales of pirate princesses and the forgotten sirens of the sea.

The soft play area is also open as usual, and the vintage trams will be running from 10.30am to 5.00pm.

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said:

“Anyone who wants to can dress as pirates for this event, which is new for this season, and I’m sure that all the family will enjoy these fun activities.”

The event is included in the price of your admission ticket and valid return tickets may be used. For ticket prices visit: https://tickets.tramway.co.uk/tickets/#events