Pets at Home Chesterfield hosting free children’s workshops over the Easter holiday

Jump into the Easter fun with the return of My Pet Pals workshops at Pets at Home Chesterfield!

During the Easter holidays, children are warmly invited to their local Pets at Home store to take part in the springtime festivities. They can enjoy a variety of free activities, including crafting finger puppets and completing their own activity sheets.

These sheets feature fun tasks like learning how to draw a hedgehog, a seasonal wordsearch and navigating a spring-themed maze.

Children will also get an opportunity to meet some the pets, as our in-store pet care advisors will teach attendees how to handle small animals like guinea pigs, hamsters and rats with care.

Pets at Home My Pet Pals Workshops

At the end of the interactive workshop, children will receive a My Pet Pals certificate and a sticker to take home.

The free workshop will run on the below date at 2pm lasting for 45 minutes – bookings are live on the Pets at Home website here.

Saturday 12th to Saturday 19th April (all week long!)

Dr Samantha Butler-Davies MRCVS Veterinary Services Director at Pets at Home said: “My Pet Pals workshops are here again for the Easter holidays! This free initiative offers children across the UK essential knowledge on how to care for small animals, with the help of our knowledgeable in-store pet care advisors. Over the years, more than 400,000 kids have taken part in the My Pet Pals programme, highlighting our dedication to educating the next generation about responsible pet ownership.”

