‘Peter and the Wolf’ family performances launches Sinfonia Viva’s Derby Season

Derby-based Sinfonia Viva, the East Midlands’ only professional orchestra, will officially launch the 2024/25 Derby Season with its first concert specifically programmed for children aged six to 11 and their families.

The afternoon family show on Saturday, October 5 at Derby Cathedral will feature Prokofiev’s much-loved and iconic ‘Peter and the Wolf’ as well as a selection of short classical pieces.

This magical symphonic tale is the perfect introduction to orchestral music, where every instrument brings a character to life—the bassoon as the stern grandfather, the playful oboe quacking as the duck, the mellow clarinet as the cat, and the lively flute as the bird.

The concert will be narrated by Dr Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason whose family of talented musicians are patrons of the orchestra and conducted by nationally-renowned Helen Harrison. The performance will also be interpreted by BSL specialist Sarah Gatford.

Sinfonia Viva at Derby Cathedral

Children will be invited to join Abby Canning for ‘Peter and the Wolf’ themed craft activities and a treasure hunt around the Cathedral before the concert and to meet the musicians afterwards with all activities included in the ticket price.

Dr Kanneh-Mason said: “As the mother of seven classical musicians, it was ‘Peter and the Wolf’ which started them on their way as we listened to it before and after school every day.

“It is a piece that combines the wonders of music with the wonders of storytelling and I know that this is going to be fantastic for everyone – young and old.”

The concert is part of a partnership programme with Derby Cathedral and the Dean of Derby, The Very Revd Dr Peter Robinson explained that this was the perfect venue for the family concert.

“We are very proud of our long association with Sinfonia Viva which is our regional orchestra based here in Derby and look forward to welcoming families for this wonderful concert.

“Our amazing acoustics enable the music created by the talented musicians to fully immerse the audience and I know this will be a very special way of introducing more young people to the magic of music and storytelling.”

Sinfonia Viva chief executive Lucy Galliard concluded: “It is very appropriate that we launch our new and biggest ever Derby Season at the Cathedral with an interactive and inclusive family concert.

“We are very proud of our Derby roots and have won national acclaim for how we engage with wider audiences so that everyone can enjoy high quality classical music in their local communities.

“We are particularly pleased that Dr Kanneh-Mason is joining us for this performance as she and her family of hugely talented musicians have been part of many special concerts over the years and are fantastic ambassadors for our work.”

Tickets for ‘Peter and the Wolf’ are £10/£7.50 concessions.

The doors open at 1pm for pre-show activities and the concert lasts for one hour with no interval.

For more information visit https://www.sinfoniaviva.co.uk/event/peter-and-the-wolf-family-concert-in-derby/.