Pepper and Honey at Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall

A Live and Local show at the Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway at 7.30pm, October 19. Suitable for adults and children over 12. Tickets available from www.ticketsource.co.uk

A brilliant and moving piece of theatre exploring universal themes of love,loss,culture, heritage and new beginnings.

So, what’s home? That question has never been more pertinent, and it is a question that Ana, a young Croatian woman asks as she settles in the UK. As she focuses on life in this new land, she is haunted by the voice of her grandma yearning for Ana to come home.

As grandma bakes her traditional pepper biscuits (believed to bring a loved one back home) will this be enough to be re- united with her granddaughter?

Audience participation in Pepper and Honey

Written by a Croatian playwright and performed by a Croatian actor, ‘Pepper and Honey’ is a subtle and timely play about the journey of change and cultural differences, trying not to feel like a foreigner in your adopted country and the conflict between upholding the traditions of the ‘ old country’ and embracing those of the new.

Audiences are invited to take part in the show through tasting and smelling foods and drinks offered, as well as through being invited to help with baking of Croatian pepper biscuits, shared at the end. This heartwarming story is a reminder that we have far more in common than that which divides us.