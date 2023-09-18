People in Derbyshire invited to Walk for Parkinson’s

Watch more videos on Shots!

Walk for Parkinson's is the charity's national community fundraising series, and everyone is encouraged to get involved to get active, meet new people, and help fund life changing research.

The Walk for Parkinson’s event offers two different routes to choose from:

a shorter, family friendly two-mile route which is fully accessible

a six-mile route for those wanting to take on more of a challenge

Walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together as they start and end the walk with other members of the Parkinson’s community. At the event village, attendees will find stalls offering information and support, as well as a dedicated area where everyone can find out people’s reasons for taking part in the event.

Katie Thomas, Regional Fundraiser for the East Midlands at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Derbyshire alone there are 2,020 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs. We can find a cure.

Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at Chatsworth House to Walk for Parkinson’s. Take the first step and sign up today!”

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.