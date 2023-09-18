News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

People in Derbyshire invited to Walk for Parkinson’s

People in Derbyshire are invited to join Parkinson’s UK at Chatsworth House on Saturday 23 September for a fundraising walk which will help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.
By Sophie SylvesterContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:25 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Walk for Parkinson's is the charity's national community fundraising series, and everyone is encouraged to get involved to get active, meet new people, and help fund life changing research.

The Walk for Parkinson’s event offers two different routes to choose from:

  • a shorter, family friendly two-mile route which is fully accessible

  • a six-mile route for those wanting to take on more of a challenge

Family taking part in Walk for Parkinson'sFamily taking part in Walk for Parkinson's
Family taking part in Walk for Parkinson's
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together as they start and end the walk with other members of the Parkinson’s community. At the event village, attendees will find stalls offering information and support, as well as a dedicated area where everyone can find out people’s reasons for taking part in the event.

Katie Thomas, Regional Fundraiser for the East Midlands at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. In Derbyshire alone there are 2,020 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we walk together, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs. We can find a cure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at Chatsworth House to Walk for Parkinson’s. Take the first step and sign up today!”

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship. All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help on the day. To find out more about Walk for Parkinson’s and to sign up to walk or volunteer visit: parkinsons.org.uk/get-involved/walk-parkinsons or email: [email protected].