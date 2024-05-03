Pedalling for Mental Health: Unveiling the 'Daisy, Daisy' Vintage Tandem Bicycle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join us at the Bandstand in Hall Leys Park, on Saturday 11th May, at 2pm for a special event, filled with fun and community spirit.

The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Jason Knighton, and Consort Nicola Knighton will be there to reveal the beautifully restored tandem, kicking-off the celebration and raising of mental health awareness.

But that's not all! – we're also excited to present ‘live music’ from talented local performers! Let their catchy tunes add to the festive atmosphere as we come together to support mental health awareness in Derbyshire.

Unveiling the 'Daisy, Daisy' Vintage Tandem. Saturday, 11th May, 2:00 pm

Daryl and Yvonne Ainsworth have embarked on this unique venture, not merely to revive an old tandem bike, but to weave a tale of unity and support, raising awareness of mental health within Matlock and the surrounding Derbyshire towns and villages as they get pedalling.

We are also highlighting “Daisy, Daisy, Grief Café”, as a safe place for those suffering from loss, to come along, free-or-charge, to enjoy and drink, a biscuit and a chat, sharing experiences and finding mutual support and friendship.

The Grief Café and Tandem Restoration Project are sponsored by Matlock-based Daisy Vision Counselling.

Members of the press are invited to join us and help spread the word about this important cause. Together, let's pedal towards a brighter future where mental health is understood and supported by all.

‘The Tandem Restoration Project’ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553819144683