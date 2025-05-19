Pedal and Play trail, less than 20 miles from Derby, offers family cycling fun ahead of the holidays

With the school holidays fast approaching, families in Derby and beyond are being encouraged to explore the Pedal and Play trail at Forestry England’s Hicks Lodge, just 17 miles from the city. Designed to help beginners and young bike riders build confidence, the 2km green-graded cycle trail has been welcoming visitors since its launch earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the original Pedal and Play trail which Forestry England built at Cannock Chase Forest as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mountain biking events, it combines play elements with cycling challenges designed to help develop off-road cycling skills.

Jo Pitt, Forest Centre Manager for Hicks Lodge, said:

“The trail has provided children and families with a brilliant way to learn and enjoy the outdoors. Along the route there are 3 zones with different challenges to master, from helping teach cornering skills, how to ride rollers and learn their berms! The trail, along with the new bike themed play area has already become a firm favourite with local families and cycling groups.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young child on their bike on the Pedal and Play facility

Featuring a wide and accessible design, Pedal and Play is also ideal for adapted cycles. And by offering a safe and enjoyable way to develop riding skills, Forestry England hopes that the upcoming school holidays will see even more families take advantage of the trail, combining outdoor fun with skill-building in a relaxed and inclusive environment.

Located at Hicks Lodge, Willesley Woodside, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, LE65 2UP, the trail is open to the public 7 days a week.