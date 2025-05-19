Pedal and Play trail, less than 20 miles from Derby, offers family cycling fun ahead of the holidays
Inspired by the original Pedal and Play trail which Forestry England built at Cannock Chase Forest as part of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mountain biking events, it combines play elements with cycling challenges designed to help develop off-road cycling skills.
Jo Pitt, Forest Centre Manager for Hicks Lodge, said:
“The trail has provided children and families with a brilliant way to learn and enjoy the outdoors. Along the route there are 3 zones with different challenges to master, from helping teach cornering skills, how to ride rollers and learn their berms! The trail, along with the new bike themed play area has already become a firm favourite with local families and cycling groups.”
Featuring a wide and accessible design, Pedal and Play is also ideal for adapted cycles. And by offering a safe and enjoyable way to develop riding skills, Forestry England hopes that the upcoming school holidays will see even more families take advantage of the trail, combining outdoor fun with skill-building in a relaxed and inclusive environment.
Located at Hicks Lodge, Willesley Woodside, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, LE65 2UP, the trail is open to the public 7 days a week.