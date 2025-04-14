Peak Village announce exciting events series and upcoming changes for 2025
The vibrant retail and leisure destination will offer a range of interactive activities in the coming months, including special events with local organisations like The Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, The Clayrooms and The Derbyshire Makers.
The exciting mix of events will focus on local art, craft, sustainability, and community, with installations, exhibitions, and workshops planned.
On Easter Sunday, families can look forward to a free-to-attend Alice in Wonderland themed Easter celebration, featuring storytelling, craft sessions, and a fun seasonal trail. And, the Clay in the Courtyard’ event will invite visitors of all ages to take part in clay-based activities including modelling and throwing.
Looking ahead to May, Peak Village will become a venue for the annual Derbyshire Open Arts event where artistic talent will showcase the wide range of artwork, ceramics, wood turning, jewellery and more. The three day event can be enjoyed alongside live music and crafting for children too.
Alongside these events, Peak Village is also progressing plans to improve the centre, with proposals to renovate its two main entrances and upgrade landscaping at the front of the site expected to be submitted. If approved, these improvements will build on the development already made to the destination to enhance the overall visitor experience and create a more welcoming space.
This comes after a year of exciting upgrades, including the completion of a new conservatory at Caffè Massarella, which has been a hit with visitors. Peak Village welcomed 615,000 visitors over the 2024/25 financial year – a 13% increase on the previous year’s total of 535,000. With continued investment and improvements underway, that figure is expected to rise again in the year ahead.
Katayune Jacquin, Head of Commercial Operations at Peak Village said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming local visitors and those from further afield to experience everything Peak Village has to offer. Visitors can explore a range of quality brands, local independent shops, and talented makers and also take part in a range of events, activities and workshops.
“Peak Village is special because of the people who visit, shop, and support our vibrant and unique business community, we’re all excited about another successful year in 2025.”
The full schedule of events can be found below and on the Peak Village website:
April
- Beginners Willow Weaving, Saturday 12th April
- Sketching Winter Trees, Saturday 19th April
- Easter Fun Day, Sunday 20th April
- Clay in the Courtyard, Sunday 20th April
- Live Music, Monday 21st April
- Creative Ceramics Workshop, Thursday 24th April
- Spring Fair, Saturday 26th April – Sunday 27th April
May
- Mixed Media Collage Workshop, Saturday 10th May
- Pottery Masterclass with John Wheeldon, Sunday 18th May
- Derbyshire Open Arts Festival, Saturday 24th May – Sunday 26th May
Situated in the village of Rowsley on the edge of the Peak District National Park, Peak Village is home to nearly 20 retail and leisure businesses and employs between 80 and 100 people.
The launch of the 2023 Christmas programme comes as Peak Village continues to evolve its retail and leisure mix to drive footfall and attract local independent, luxury and national brands to the centre, as part of long-term investment by the Devonshire Group.
The Devonshire Group purchased Peak Village in 2021, with the aim of revitalising the centre by drawing on local expertise to enhance the site’s role in the economic and employment landscape of the Derbyshire Dales, as well as supporting the local community.
Significant investment since then – including through essential repairs, redecoration, refitting of vacant units and the landscaping of public areas - has enabled the site to continue improving and growing.