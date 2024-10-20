Peak District wildlife artist Pollyanna Pickering – Wildwood Book and Exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The work of the late Peak District wildlife artist Pollyanna Pickering is being celebrated in a brand new book featuring her paintings alongside the poetry of the late poet in residence for the Born Free Foundation, in a wonderful tribute to their talents

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book ‘Wildwood’ will be launched at an exhibition in her private gallery at Brookvale House, Oaker, Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 2JJ (AA Signposted) from 2nd- 10th November. (Admission Free)

Visitors will be able to view over fifty original paintings – many of which will be on display to the public for the very first time - in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over ten years ago Pollyanna collaborated with poet Richard Bonfield on the acclaimed book ‘Wildness’, featuring his poetry alongside her artwork. Following the huge success of the book, the duo planned to create a follow up volume, this time focusing on British Wildlife. Richard had already composed a collection of over 100 poems, which he had sent to Pollyanna, when illness prevented him from continuing. Sadly Richard passed away in 2021. Now Pollyanna’s daughter Anna-Louise has returned to this poignant and observant work to select over 50 pieces which she has paired with paintings from Pollyanna’s archive of work – many of which will be published here for the very first time.

Pollyanna sketching in the woodlands

“It has been an absolute joy to compile this book which will stand as the most beautiful tribute to the talents of both Pollyanna and Richard” Anna-Louise commented “Richard was so excited and enthusiastic about their second collaboration, and I am very proud to finally bring it to fruition.” Anna-Louise will be on hand throughout and will be pleased to chat to visitors about the artwork and the wildlife which inspired her.

Visitors will also be able to browse at leisure through the latest additions to Pollyanna's extensive ranges of greetings cards, fine art and limited edition prints, and a wide variety of gift ware featuring her work - including stationery, jigsaws, tea sets, china mugs, linen ware, cross stitch kits, signed sets of her postage stamps issued internationally, and first day covers for the Royal Mail alongside an exclusive display of gift ware commissioned by Harrods. All of her exquisitely illustrated books will be available, as well as the latest brand new card and paper crafting kits and printable DVDroms - as launched live on television in a series of popular programmes featuring Anna-Louise on the Hobbymaker TV channel.

There will be over 150 Christmas card designs to choose from, including the latest charity cards featuring designs by Pollyanna for the RSPB, Guide dogs for the Blind, The Born Free Foundation, Blue Cross, The Dogs Trust and Marie Curie among many others. New fine art calendars will be available for 2025, along with a range of eco-friendly wrapping paper and cards, and even a selection of Christmas decorations featuring Pollyanna’s images!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the gallery will have the opportunity to purchase prize draw tickets to win a unique hand embellished picture, alongside a further ten prizes including signed books.

Tea and Coffee will be available throughout, and visitors are welcome to enjoy Pollyanna’s unique gardens.

Find full details and directions to the gallery at www.pollyannapickering.co.uk