Peak District prepares for one of England’s oldest rural traditions

Hope Valley legal firm, Graysons Solicitors, is providing another year of sponsorship support for Longshaw Sheepdog Trials – now in its 127th year.

Set against the backdrop of Longshaw Pastures, near Grindleford, the three-day trials return on 28th, 29th, and 30th August 2025, by kind permission of the National Trust. The event remains one of the Peak District’s great traditional spectacles, combining competitive sheepdog trials and a renowned fell race.

Organisers have confirmed that, subject to aircraft serviceability and weather conditions, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will conduct a flypast featuring the Lancaster, Spitfire, and Hurricane at 13:33 on Saturday 30th August.

Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said: “We’re delighted to continue our support for the Longshaw Sheepdog Trials. As a local firm currently celebrating our centenary, we’re proud to help preserve this tradition for future generations. We look forward to seeing the community come together once again for what promises to be a wonderful event.”

David Manners, Duke of Rutland, President of Longshaw Sheepdog Trials 2024 (centre), with Caroline Murray (left) and Peter Clark (right) of Graysons Solicitors at last year’s event.

First held in 1898, the Longshaw Sheepdog Trials have only been paused during the two world wars and the 2001 foot and mouth outbreak. This year’s trials will see top handlers and their dogs from across the country, including familiar faces from One Man and His Dog, competing for the prestigious Longshaw Championship silver teapot – again sponsored by Graysons Solicitors.

Graysons provides the Hope Valley Community with a full range of legal services, including estate and trust administration, wills, powers of attorney and lifetime planning, elderly client services, a bespoke private wealth service, Court of Protection, conveyancing and property, family law, personal injury, occupational injury and illness, and medical negligence.

To find out more, please visit: www.graysons.co.uk

Longshaw Sheepdog Trails information from: www.longshawsheepdog.co.uk