PAW Patrol Chase at Midland Railway - Butterley

Chase from PAW Patrol is visiting The Midland Railway – Butterley on Saturday 22nd February! The famous police pup will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day. Don’t forget to bring your camera!

Your Train Ticket also offers many other on site railway attractions to see and do on the day including…

PAW Patrol Activity sheet and crayons • Vintage Bus Rides • Model Railways • Road Transport Vehicles • Stationary Powerhouse • West Shed Experience • Railway Church • Play Area • Narrow Gauge Train Rides (Additional Fees payable) • On Train Bar • Gift Shop • Tearoom.

Heritage Mainline Trains depart Butterley Station at 10:30 • 11:40 • 12:50 • 14:10 • 15:20.

Paw Patrol Chase

The last train back from Swanwick Junction Station each day is 16:25 with other departures throughout the day.

Each train is scheduled to have a Steam engine at one end and a Diesel engine on the other.

Event Train Fares – Adult £16 • Child (2-17) £10 • Child (Under 2) £5 • Compartment Up to 6 Visitors £84.

Prebooking Strongly Advised! Book your train tickets now to avoid disappointment.

Please arrive 30 minutes prior to the Butterley departure time to ensure you don’t miss your train!

Butterley Car Park is Free.

PLEASE NOTE – Visitors arriving for 15:20 departure will not have time to explore the activities at Swanwick Junction Station but will get to see Chase!

All subject to availability and weather conditions. Every effort will be made to run the advertised services, however unforeseen circumstances may entail alterations or cancellations. The Railway reserve the right to vary any of the provisions without prior notice. E&OE.