Paul Thompson brings Jake Thackray tribute show to Winster's Burton Institute on March 1

Paul Thompson returns to Winster to sing the hilarious, irreverent, poetic, unique songs of the late, great Jake Thackray in a show called ‘Jake Thackray, Nadine and Me’.

Jake, who died in 2002, became a national figure in the 1960s, singing on TV about a world of weird and wonderful characters he himself created. But he found fame difficult to handle, and always preferred the more intimate setting of a folk club, with just the atmosphere Paul will be recreating in Winster.

Paul’s glamorous partner on this occasion will be Nadine, a guitar that Jake once owned and named. Paul and Nadine can be heard together on his album Playing with Nadine.

Paul is brilliant in sensitively recreating Jake’s songs and he has himself written some in the same vein. He is also co-author of the acclaimed biography, Beware of the Bull – The Enigmatic Genius of Jake Thackray, which was included in the Daily Telegraph’s pick of the best music books of 2022. Expect the show to include some colourful insights into Jake’s extraordinary life.

Jake Thackray with 'Nadine'

The show is on Saturday 1 March at 8pm in the Burton Institute, Winster DE4 2DQ. Tickets £10 from Winster Post Office or [email protected]. All profits go to support Winster’s Twinning with Monterubbiano in Italy. There will be no bar, so please bring your own drinks. Cabaret seating, so ticket numbers are limited.