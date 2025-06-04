Past Times event at Crich Tramway Village

Storm Troopers

Crich Tramway Village is hosting their Past Times event on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd June, which offers a fun look through history and beyond, covering a range of historical periods.

On the woodland walk, you can view the medieval re-enactment group The Ferrers Household, demonstrating crafts and activities including: a cooking display, woodworking, musical instruments, a blacksmith, wood turning, leather working, calligraphy, kids’ games and an armoury display. Why not be adventurous and join in with timed battle drills?

Take in the Roman encampment with Legio V111 Augusta on Derwent View, who will have engaging displays of Roman engineering and surveying; coin making, writing (you can have a coin stamped (£1) and your name written in Roman script on a piece of paper). Get up close and talk to a soldier to find out about their daily life. See the demonstration of military formations and equipment.

Romans

Music and nostalgia from the 20th century will feature all day on the bandstand with a trip through the decades including Lady Lindy with music from the Old Time Music Hall and the 1920s, Jayne Darling and Kev Mac with music from the 1940s, Paul Birch performing songs you’ll remember from 1950s and 60s and, bringing us up to the 1970s and early 80s, an Abba Tribute (duet).

In the main Tramway Village, take a trip into the future (or is it?). Storm troopers and other 1970s futuristic characters will take over the Tramway Village.

See an exhibit from Who Ray Dalek Sci fi in the Exhibition Hall. Look out for other surprises as you venture around the museum.

A fun day for all the family with a trip through the ages, which is sure to create some wonderful memories!

Chewbacca character

Events Manager, Candi Bell, said:

“This two- day event is a Time Traveller’s fun day out. We want to take visitors on a historical journey and let them see and experience what it was like back in those historic times and well as being able to get involved in some of the activities and enjoy live music with the historical re-enactments, the 1970s sci-fi and some surprises. There is something for everyone. What’s more, your return tickets can be used for this event.”

The event opens at 10am and closes at 5.30pm (last admissions 4pm) each day.

To pre-book tickets, please go to: tickets.tramway.co.uk/tickets/#events