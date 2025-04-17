Party fever to hit farm park just outside Swadlincote with music and shows to mark May Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Party fever is hitting a farm park 15 minutes from Swadlincote as families prepare to dance to toe tapping tunes, while enjoying family shows and party games for the Bank Holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crumpet’s Big Weekend will be coming to the National Forest Adventure Farm, in Tatenhill, from Saturday 3rd to Monday 5th May.

Bringing a variety of live shows and family fun to the 40-acre farm park, the fun filled event hosted by the farm’s mascot Crumpet the Cow will also be the last time families will be able to bottle feed the farm’s new Spring lambs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falling just days after the farm’s popular Easter Eggstravaganza event which ends on Friday 25th April it will be the perfect chance for families to enjoy family favourite music, stage shows and outdoor fun for the Early May Bank Holiday.

Crumpet the Cow gets ready to celebrate at National Forest Adventure Farm

Tom Robinson, who runs the National Forest Adventure Farm with his brother Ivor, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming families to the farm this May Bank Holiday for Crumpet’s Big Weekend of family fun.

“It will be a time for families to come together and enjoy a variety of activities in the great outdoors. With Mega Slide Mountain reopened and all the usual farm favourites there will be a really fun feel to get youngsters dancing and singing to their favourite sounds.”

Thousands of families have already taken part in the farm’s Easter Eggstravaganza event, which ends later this month, with an Easter themed woodland trail, Lambing Live and Spring themed shows, including the fabulous children’s entertainer ‘just Josh’ with his comedy magic, juggling and all-round high-energy daftness, to mark the reopening of Mega Slide Mountain – the UK’s longest outdoor mega slide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom added: “Spring is always such a busy time of year at the farm and there are a only a few more days left for families to meet all the new arrivals and possibly even see a new lamb being born in our ewe maternity ward.”

The National Forest Adventure Farm is a family attraction based just outside Burton on Trent on farmland owned by the Robinson family. In 2004 brothers Ivor and Tom started to diversify the farm with the first ever maize maze on the site. They then launched the National Forest Adventure Farm in 2011 after converting agricultural barns to create Scarecrow Joe’s Restaurant, soft play area and animal barns. The attraction was born from a vision by the brothers of providing a fun safe environment in which families can explore and spend time together in the countryside.

Today the farm park contains 40 acres of open space including an animal barn with goats, chickens, pigs, horses, cows, rabbits and guinea pigs, pedal Go-Karts, frisbee golf, Jurassic Canyon sand and fossil dig, tractor rides, JCB Big Dig Zone, giant jumping pillows and its latest addition – the UK’s longest mega slide providing 200ft of outdoor fun.

Easter Eggstravaganza ends on Friday 25th April with general admission opening on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th April before Crumpet’s Big Weekend Saturday 3rd to Monday 5th May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available at www.adventurefarm.co.uk and start from £12.50 for general admission days and £15.99 for Easter Eggstravaganza and Crumpet’s Big Weekend with an additional £2.50 booking fee per booking.