Paddington Bear at the Midland Railway - Butterley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paddington™ is visiting The Midland Railway – Butterley on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th September!

Michael Bond’s famous marmalade eating bear will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the weekend.

Your Train Ticket also offers many other Railway on site attractions to see and do on the day including…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children’s Activity Area • Teddy Bears Picnic Displays • Model Railways • Road Transport Vehicles • Stationary Power • West Shed Experience • Railway Church • Play Area • Narrow Gauge & Miniature Train Rides (Additional Fees payable) • Garden Railway (Sunday Only) • Gift Shop • Tearoom.

Paddington™ is visiting The Midland Railway – Butterley on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th September!

Heritage Mainline Trains depart Butterley Station at 11:00 • 12:15 • 13:30 • 14:45 • 16:00. The last train back from Swanwick Junction Station each day is 16:45 with other departures throughout the day.

Event Train Fares – Adult £16 • Senior £15 • Child (2-17) £10 • Child (Under 2) £5.

Prebooking Advised! Book your tickets now to avoid disappointment. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to the Butterley departure time to ensure you don’t miss your train!

Butterley Car Park is Free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PLEASE NOTE – Visitors arriving for 16:00 departure will not be able to explore the activities at Swanwick Junction Station and may not get to see Paddington!

All subject to availability and weather conditions. Every effort will be made to run the advertised services, however unforeseen circumstances may entail alterations or cancellations. The Railway reserve the right to vary any of the provisions without prior notice. E&OE.

We are unable to offer any discounts on this event. If you have any special access requirements, please contact us.

Paddington Bear™© P&Co. Ltd./SC 2024 Licensed on behalf of Studiocanal S.A.S by Copyrights Group