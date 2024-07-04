Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Families can join the summer of sport, with new themed activities, discounted Activeplay sessions, and a Summer Holiday Club

This summer, Oxygen Derby is getting into the sporty spirit and launching a programme of special activities for the school holidays, from Wednesday 24th July until Tuesday 3rd September.

The home of big-time fun, Oxygen Derby features over 80 interconnected trampolines, a cardio wall, soft play, and a mega-airbag.

Oxygen Derby will host two special activities every day, with guests able to win prizes and a place on the podium at the end of each activity. Based on different sports, such as athletics, gymnastics and track & field, the activities will give guests the full summer of sport experience.

Oxygen Derby Is Hosting The Ultimate Summer Of Sport

Not just for kids, all activities are also suitable for adults, ensuring the perfect family day out.

The Summer Send Off will mark the end of the sporty season, with team challenges, dancing, jumping and big-time fun taking place on Friday 23rd August, from 6pm to 8pm. Tickets cost £17.00pp and can be prebooked online.

To give families access to all these activities and more and encourage them to stay active, Oxygen Derby is introducing a brand new Summer Pass, which costs £60.00pp and grants the holder one hour of Activeplay every weekday, for the full six weeks of the holidays.

The toddlers don’t have to miss out, the six-week Toddler Pass costs £50.00 and allows one toddler and one adult to play together, every weekday of the summer holidays. Both passes are available for pre-order now, and will be valid for use from Monday 29th July​ to Friday 6th September​.

The 1 Week Summer Pass costs £28.00pp and entitles the holder to one hour of Activeplay per day for five weekdays, within a seven-day period. This will be available to book once the park begins its summer programme and cannot be booked in advance.

Alternatively, jumpers can book 90 adrenaline-pumping minutes of Activeplay, for the cost of 60, for sessions after 3pm on weekdays throughout the park’s summer holiday period.

Gold medalists from park activities throughout the holidays and jumpers who used their Summer Passes the most will also receive an early bird offer code for 24% off Summer Send Off tickets.

Oxygen Derby has an on-site cafe, to allow parents to relax, catch up or work remotely, while their children are playing under the watchful eye of the fully trained Oxygen staff. From 11am between Wednesday 24th July and Tuesday 3rd September​, kids will also be able to eat for £1, when an adult meal is purchased at the same time.

Oxygen Derby is also hosting a Summer Holiday Club, Monday-Thursday for three weeks in the holidays, for parents in need of extra childcare. The Holiday Club crew at Oxygen Derby is ready to host high-flying adventures for children aged 5-12 years old during the following weeks:

Week 1: Monday 29th July – Thursday 1st August​

Week 2: Monday 5th August – Thursday 8th August

Week 3: Monday 12th August – Thursday 15th August

The Summer Holiday Club includes activities designed to develop balance, hand-eye coordination, strength and fitness; classroom-based tasks to support brain training and communication; challenges to build confidence and social skills; and, of course, lots of games!

One day at the Summer Holiday Club costs £38.00pp and 4 days (Monday to Thursday) cost £121.60.