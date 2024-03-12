Our 2024 Mothering Sunday Special
and live on Freeview channel 276
The hall had been set out with covered tables, cups and saucers and ‘musically decorated vases’ of flowers, of which - more later!
At 2pm the hall became quiet, and stayed that way for an hour whilst Helen Anker performed her own new play “The Essence of Audrey” as she recounted Audrey Hepburn’s life story from childhood, and Hollywood, her health and family issues, her love of children, her own and as an ambassador for UNICEF.
It’s a fascinating and humbling story about someone whose name is often only linked to Hollywood Stardom.
Helen captivated the audience as they attentively watched her solo performance before warmly applauding her at the end.
And then:Coffee or tea for every person and a wide selection of cakes to suit everybody as they talked about the performance and how much they had not known about Audrey Hepburn as a person.
Realistically there was only one way to complete what was already a very enjoyable afternoon which was, as heralded by the ‘Moon River Score’ that held the flowers, a showing on the big screen of Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
Despite this being one of Audrey Hepburn’s most famous movies a surprisingly large number had never actually seen it before - it stood the test of time and it was just before 6pm as everyone applauded Helen once more for her performance and the helpers who made the event so special.
By 6:30pm the Village Hall was quiet and empty once more - and it was still raining.