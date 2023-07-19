Opening up a world of possibilities at Chatsworth Wellbeing Centre open day

The centre is a non for profit organisation and has a vibrant community of practitioners, businesses, and specialists in Chesterfield.

The "Feel Great This Summer" event is free and open to all, offering a chance to find out more about what's on offer locally, to try different therapies and skills, as well as meet specialists in their field. It takes place at St Thomas Centre, Chatsworth Road, from 10am until 5pm, on Saturday, July 22.

Thoughout the day you can join workshop talks on topics including: 3 top tips to improve sleep, Traumatic Incident Reduction, Connect with Laughter, Healing women through connection, Boost your energy with Tapping, The Ripple Effect: How Your Wellbeing Choices Reshape Our Community's Mental Landscape, Practical Techniques for managing Anxiety, Putting Your Boundaries in Place and Nutrition

In between the workshops you can have a chat with local health and wellbeing businesses sharing their products and services from crafts, crystals, affirmation cards to personal fitness, dance classes, an array of mental health awareness. Come and have a mini makeover, brow shaping, or a mini facial and if that's not enough try some of the holistic treatments that are on offer.

These are 30 minutes taster from massage to table thai stretch, sound therapy, hot bamboo, reflexology and more. Therapists will charge a small fee from £5 - £15.

Also they will have activities displayed in th outdoor area with a juggler, hoola hoop classes, Arial Yoga and Forestry School Activities.

