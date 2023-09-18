News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Open Day at Colpod Podiatry & Therapies at The Glass Yard in Chesterfield

As one of the first to open at the Glass Yard on Sheffield Road in Chesterfield, it has given them the opportunity to grow and develop the business offering new services.
By Tracy WordsworthContributor
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:38 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Colpod Podiatry & Therapies are excited to be able to share these with you at its Open Day.

The Glass Yard development offers a great location for businesses to develop and grow and they are pleased to be a part of this project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colpod will be holding an 'Open Day'on Saturday 7th October between 10am and 2pm, at Unit 7, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Come and Join us at our Open DayCome and Join us at our Open Day
Come and Join us at our Open Day
Most Popular

This will give the people of Chesterfield and surrounding areas an opportunity to pop along to have a chat about any issues they may be experiencing and to take advantage of the technology on offer at its clinic, including the Footscan Mat and Ultrasound machine. They will also be introducing an exciting new range of services too.

There will be Practitioners offering their knowledge and advice including an opportunity for anyone who is having issues with niggles or pain in their feet to book a free session on the Footscan Mat (pre-booking is preferable by contacting the clinic 01246 273848).

This piece of technology will provide you with further information about how you are walking or running and how much pressure you put on each foot, and how your body weight passes over each foot. This gives loads of information about why you may be getting the pain or injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Podiatric Surgeon will be offering free short consultations with Ultrasound (if required) and introducing her new Aesthetics treatments.

So why not pop along for a cup cake or a glass of fizz and say hello, everyone is welcome.

Related topics:Chesterfield