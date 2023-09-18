Open Day at Colpod Podiatry & Therapies at The Glass Yard in Chesterfield

Watch more videos on Shots!

Colpod Podiatry & Therapies are excited to be able to share these with you at its Open Day.

The Glass Yard development offers a great location for businesses to develop and grow and they are pleased to be a part of this project.

Colpod will be holding an 'Open Day'on Saturday 7th October between 10am and 2pm, at Unit 7, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Come and Join us at our Open Day

This will give the people of Chesterfield and surrounding areas an opportunity to pop along to have a chat about any issues they may be experiencing and to take advantage of the technology on offer at its clinic, including the Footscan Mat and Ultrasound machine. They will also be introducing an exciting new range of services too.

There will be Practitioners offering their knowledge and advice including an opportunity for anyone who is having issues with niggles or pain in their feet to book a free session on the Footscan Mat (pre-booking is preferable by contacting the clinic 01246 273848).

This piece of technology will provide you with further information about how you are walking or running and how much pressure you put on each foot, and how your body weight passes over each foot. This gives loads of information about why you may be getting the pain or injuries.

The Podiatric Surgeon will be offering free short consultations with Ultrasound (if required) and introducing her new Aesthetics treatments.