One hundred years of unbroken Scouting in Matlock

Members of 5th Matlock (All Saints) Scout Group 2025.

5th Matlock (All Saints) Scout Group are celebrating their centenary year and the above photograph was taken at their recent party and show for parents.

The celebrations continue on Saturday 26th April when the group is holding an Afternoon Tea and Archive event at All Saints Church Hall, Matlock between 2 and 5pm.

There will be lots of photographs and memorabilia relating to the group from the last 100 years on display.

Please drop in and join us if you have been a member, leader or friend of the group.