Official opening date for new meditation hall announced

Established in 1983, Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centre, a renowned centre for Kadampa Buddhism and Meditation located near Etwall in Derbyshire, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its new meditation hall.

The new meditation hall — a purpose-built space dedicated to public benefit, where everyone is welcome - will officially open on the evening of Friday, 19th September, with a special day course on Saturday, 20th September.

These opening events mark the beginning of a new chapter for Tara IKRC, with the meditation hall open seven days a week thereafter, offering meditation classes, retreats, and a peaceful space for all to enjoy.

Tara IKRC is part of the global Kadampa community, which has established hundreds of meditation centres worldwide. The first Kadampa Temple for World Peace was opened in 1997 at Manjushri Kadampa Meditation Centre in Ulverston, Lake District. Since then, five more Kadampa World Peace Temples have been built across the globe, continuing the tradition of creating dedicated spaces for meditation and the development of inner peace.

Situated within 38 acres of tranquil woods and parkland, Tara IKRC offers a unique environment for both newcomers and experienced meditators to explore meditation practice. It holds a special function within the International Kadampa Buddhist Union by offering retreats for people from around the world, as well as regular meditation classes for local communities.

Visitors to the centre can also enjoy the World Peace Café, a welcoming spot to relax and refresh, and browse the Tharpa Bookstore and Gift Shop, featuring a wide selection of meditation books, gifts, and spiritual resources.

“This new meditation hall represents a significant step forward in our mission to make inner peace accessible to everyone,” said Sam Healey, the Administrative Director of Tara IKRC. “It’s a place where anyone – whether curious, new to meditation, or a dedicated practitioner – can come and find a sense of calm and clarity.”

Everyone is warmly invited to attend the opening and discover what this peaceful space has to offer. Whether you come to learn how to meditate, take a class, enjoy the grounds, or simply pause for a quiet moment, Tara International Kadampa Retreat Centre welcomes you.