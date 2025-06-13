Bootleg Blondie

Bootleg Blondie is consider as No.1 Blondie tribute. And as they are really the best by far, this is the only tribute band that has performed with founder members of Blondie - Clem Burke & Gary Valentine!

Fans of classic new wave and punk-pop are in for a real treat this autumn as Bootleg Blondie, the official No.1 Blondie tribute band in the UK, take to the stage at Eckington Civic Centre on Friday 20th September.

Endorsed by Blondie’s very own Debbie Harry, Bootleg Blondie have wowed audiences across the UK and beyond with their stunningly authentic tribute to one of the most iconic bands of our time. Expect all the greatest hits – from “Heart of Glass” and “Atomic” to “Call Me” and “The Tide Is High” – performed with style, energy and flair.

Fronted by the sensational Debbie Harris, the band delivers a powerful live show that captures the spirit and sound of Blondie in their prime. With a huge fan following and appearances at legendary venues such as The Cavern Club and the Isle of Wight Festival, this is a night of top-class entertainment not to be missed.

Tickets are on sale now via the Ticket Office 01246 432770 or online via this link https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/eckington-civic-centre/bootleg-blondie/e-vkvrek