North Derbyshire church celebrates 150th anniversary

St Mary's Church, Pilsley, is holding an exhibition to celebrate its 150th anniversary.
By jonathan silkContributor
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
A large collection of photos, documents and memorabilia celebrate the church, the village, its schools and its people.

The church is open from 10am to 2pm on Saturday 23rd September, and 11am to 2pm on Sunday 24th September, with refreshments available.

