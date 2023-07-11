News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Newlands Community Centre Open Day

The Newlands Community Centre, on Newland Dale, in Chesterfield, is welcoming visitors to its open day.
By Holy Trinity ChurchContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST

Everyone is welcome to drop in for tea, coffee and biscuits and a welcoming chat at the event, on Wednesday 16th August 9:30am-12:3pm

The centre looks forward to hearing residents’ suggestions for community days at the centre such as breakfast clubs and afternoon tea, warm spaces and food banks, hobby groups and pensioners’ groups.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you would like more information please get in touch via [email protected] or 07746 668 257

Visitors can enjoy a cuppa at the event: Photo: PixabayVisitors can enjoy a cuppa at the event: Photo: Pixabay
Visitors can enjoy a cuppa at the event: Photo: Pixabay
Related topics:Chesterfield