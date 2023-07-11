Newlands Community Centre Open Day
The Newlands Community Centre, on Newland Dale, in Chesterfield, is welcoming visitors to its open day.
By Holy Trinity ChurchContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST
Everyone is welcome to drop in for tea, coffee and biscuits and a welcoming chat at the event, on Wednesday 16th August 9:30am-12:3pm
The centre looks forward to hearing residents’ suggestions for community days at the centre such as breakfast clubs and afternoon tea, warm spaces and food banks, hobby groups and pensioners’ groups.
If you would like more information please get in touch via [email protected] or 07746 668 257