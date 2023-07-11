Everyone is welcome to drop in for tea, coffee and biscuits and a welcoming chat at the event, on Wednesday 16th August 9:30am-12:3pm

The centre looks forward to hearing residents’ suggestions for community days at the centre such as breakfast clubs and afternoon tea, warm spaces and food banks, hobby groups and pensioners’ groups.

If you would like more information please get in touch via [email protected] or 07746 668 257