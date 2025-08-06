New summer tourism campaign launches in Derbyshire

Visit Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby has launched a new marketing campaign, which aims to persuade visitors and residents to make the most of summer closer to home.

Visit Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby – the area’s accredited Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) – has announced the launch of its exciting new marketing campaign, ‘Summer is a Big Deal’, celebrating everything that makes summer in Derbyshire unforgettable.

From family fun and local festivals to unbeatable deals on days out, dining, and overnight stays, the campaign invites visitors and residents alike to make the most of the season closer to home.

Running from July to September, the campaign champions Derbyshire as a great value summer destination, promoting it as accessible, affordable, and full of enriching experiences for all ages.

At the heart of the campaign is a call to discover Derbyshire’s standout attractions – from dramatic castles and spectacular show caverns to grand stately homes, vibrant cultural venues, and world-class heritage sites.

By showcasing the wide range of affordable attractions and activities available across the county, the campaign demonstrates how Derbyshire delivers exceptional value without compromising on quality or enjoyment, encouraging visitors to make smart use of their time and money while supporting local businesses.

Key campaign features include:

Exclusive Offers - Special summer deals from local businesses on food, accommodation, attractions, and events.

- Special summer deals from local businesses on food, accommodation, attractions, and events. Events & Experiences - Promotion of family-friendly events, festivals and experiences that highlight Derbyshire’s rich cultural offer.

- Promotion of family-friendly events, festivals and experiences that highlight Derbyshire’s rich cultural offer. Car-Free Itineraries - Easy-to-follow itineraries and green discount schemes to encourage visitors to travel by train or bus and discover more of the region without a car.

- Easy-to-follow itineraries and green discount schemes to encourage visitors to travel by train or bus and discover more of the region without a car. Digital Promotion - Targeted digital and social media adverts, featuring high-impact advertising at major railway stations such as Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, and Sheffield.

The ‘Summer is a Big Deal’ campaign supports the Visit Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby LVEP’s core aims of increasing visitor spend, encouraging overnight stays, and promoting sustainable and accessible visits across the region.

The campaign is funded by the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund. Supporting the visitor economy is a key strategic aim of the authority, which recognises the sector as an important driver of local economic growth and job creation.

The visitor economy is worth £2.89 billion to the Peak District and Derbyshire, supporting approximately 30,000 jobs and driving prosperity across local communities.

By investing in campaigns like this through the Visit Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby LVEP, EMCCA is delivering on its visitor economy strategy to raise the profile of the region’s tourism sector while bolstering the East Midlands' long-term appeal as a must-visit destination.

To explore what’s on and take advantage of summer deals, visit www.visitpeakdistrict.com/bigdeal.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “We know people are looking for quality experiences that offer great value – and Derbyshire delivers exactly that. From family-friendly attractions to vibrant festivals and hands-on experiences, ‘Summer is a Big Deal’ captures the spirit of the season and reinforces the message that unforgettable summer adventures can be found right here on our doorstep.

“With a strong value-led message, the campaign celebrates Derbyshire’s diverse offer whilst supporting our core goals of boosting visitor spend, encouraging overnight stays, and promoting sustainable travel. It highlights just how much there is to enjoy at a great price, helping visitors and residents get the best from their time and budget whilst contributing to the vibrancy of our visitor economy.”

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward said: “For many people in the East Midlands, summer is a big deal, with enough time and (hopefully) good weather to make memories with family and friends.

It’s the perfect time to explore the Peak District and wider Derbyshire to experience everything it has to offer: city breaks, heritage experiences, and the stunning natural environment. This is why I am so focused on strengthening the visitor economy in the region – investing into assets and infrastructure to create jobs which power these experiences – and partners like Visit Peak District, Derbyshire & Derby are critical to achieving this.”