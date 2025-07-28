New show about playwriting in prisons comes to Buxton this September
Think Porridge meets Brassed Off - a laugh riot and a gut-punch in equal measure. Witty, raw and full of heart, Penned Up is a powerful celebration of storytelling, second chances and the unexpected bonds that form behind bars.
Welcome to HMP Ditchfield, where every week a group of prisoners are challenged to write their own plays. From boxing rings to the Brazilian rainforest, from painful pasts to wildly imaginative futures, these men discover that theatre is more than words on a page - it’s a lifeline, a way to reclaim their voices. But when creativity clashes with control, tensions rise, secrets unravel, and laughter gives way to rebellion. Can words be the greatest escape?
To book tickets visit: buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/penned-up-2025