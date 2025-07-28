New show about playwriting in prisons comes to Buxton this September

By Trevor Kingston
Contributor
Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:47 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 09:56 BST
Penned Up. Image: Rich Lakosplaceholder image
Penned Up, a new play by award-winning playwright Danusia Iwaszko, is coming to the Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 September at 7.30pm, as part of a world premiere UK tour which also visits prisons including HMP Hollesley Bay and HMP Highpoint. This raw and witty play is based on 15 years of teaching playwriting in prisons.

Think Porridge meets Brassed Off - a laugh riot and a gut-punch in equal measure. Witty, raw and full of heart, Penned Up is a powerful celebration of storytelling, second chances and the unexpected bonds that form behind bars.

Welcome to HMP Ditchfield, where every week a group of prisoners are challenged to write their own plays. From boxing rings to the Brazilian rainforest, from painful pasts to wildly imaginative futures, these men discover that theatre is more than words on a page - it’s a lifeline, a way to reclaim their voices. But when creativity clashes with control, tensions rise, secrets unravel, and laughter gives way to rebellion. Can words be the greatest escape?

To book tickets visit: buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/event/penned-up-2025

