New opportunity for daytime music making in Derbyshire

Big, medium, small. All welcome.

So often brass band players can only get together in the evenings or weekends. Now they can make merry on a Monday afternoon with the start of a daytime brass band in Newhall, South Derbyshire.

Musical Director, Kevin Holdgate said "I am really looking forward to this new venture. I welcome anyone who can free up some time in the afternoon to blow through pieces of music from a variety of eras in a sociable environment."

Rehearsals start at 1.30 p.m. at Newhall Village Hall, 6 Bretby Rd., Newhall, Swadlincote, DE11 0LH. For further information email [email protected] or follow Derby/Burton & District Daytime Band on Facebook.