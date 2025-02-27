New opportunity for daytime music making in Derbyshire

By Simon Collison
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025, 22:11 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 08:44 BST
Big, medium, small. All welcome.Big, medium, small. All welcome.
Big, medium, small. All welcome.
So often brass band players can only get together in the evenings or weekends. Now they can make merry on a Monday afternoon with the start of a daytime brass band in Newhall, South Derbyshire.

Musical Director, Kevin Holdgate said "I am really looking forward to this new venture. I welcome anyone who can free up some time in the afternoon to blow through pieces of music from a variety of eras in a sociable environment."

Rehearsals start at 1.30 p.m. at Newhall Village Hall, 6 Bretby Rd., Newhall, Swadlincote, DE11 0LH. For further information email [email protected] or follow Derby/Burton & District Daytime Band on Facebook.

Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice