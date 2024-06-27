New Mills Open Garden trail this July
Nature New Mills is very excited to invite you to our open garden trail on the afternoon of July !3th. Come and see beautiful nature friendly gardens and wild spaces that are full of butterflies, frogs, newts, hedgehogs and birds. The gardens will be open from 12-4pm, the wild spaces can be explored at any time
10 per cent of the UK is made up of gardens (more space than all our nature reserves combined). We are hoping to encourage and support people to look at ways of making their gardens more nature friendly. Nature friendly gardens are a haven for wildlife of all kinds and can provide homes and food for our native flora and fauna, and can help to combat climate change. It's not hard.
Avoid chemicals, grow flowers, grow bushes with berries for the birds, have a hedgehog box, have a log pile, bug and bee hotels for insects, reduce watering, and leave some grass to grow long.
Nature New Mills is a community group which aims to support the community in helping nature recover, by protecting habitats and endangered species, and increasing the variety and abundance of wildlife.
Come and get involved, go to naturenewmills.org/
For more details about the trail go to naturenewmills.org/gardentrail/ or visit the Rock Mill centre after July 4th.
Hope to see you there
