New 'Hope Valley Art Trail By Rail' Project shines a spotlight on creativity and sustainability

From left to right - Kay Allinson and Lesley Broadhurst from Friends of Grindleford Station, Emily Gait from Hope Valley Climate Action, Chris Heeley and Mari de Lacy from Friends of Grindleford Station and Helen Wright from the Community Rail Partnership. Photograph credit: Shane Carrington.

A major new arts initiative will launch in Hope Valley this autumn to highlight the importance of taking a truly creative approach to sustainable travel.

The ‘Hope Valley Art Trail by Rail’ project will encourage both residents and visitors to explore the very best of the area’s art and culture by train – as well as on foot and by bus.

The free trail will officially launch with a special event on Saturday, September 27, when visitors will be able to hop off at key railway stations along the Hope Valley line to meet 18 artists, with many hosting hands-on creative experiences.

Among the highlights will be Grindleford-artist Bridgitte Soltau hosting a clay modelling workshop which will provide attendees with the opportunity to make their own autumn leaves tiles and tree hangings.

In addition, there will be pottery-throwing demonstrations at Hope Valley Garden Centre and – separately - an interactive art session using collage and mixed media focusing on ‘railway connections’ by artist Wendy Butler.

Art Trail By Rail’s organiser Emily Gait, who is also Move More Community Engagement Officer for Hope Valley Climate Action, said: "Pull on your walking boots and take a train or bus to Hope Valley to meet some of our area’s best artists who’ll be exhibiting their creations and be on hand to help you have a go throughout the day creating something special for yourself.

“In a nutshell, this project is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors in the Hope Valley to discover new creative pockets of the Hope Valley all while travelling sustainably by train and bus – and it has been organised to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the modern railway in 2025.

“There will be something for all ages to enjoy – all you’ve got to do is buy a train or bus ticket to one of the stations along the Hope Valley line and use our curated map to discover precisely what’s on offer.”

Emily – who is also a professional illustrator – will also be displaying her own work in Hathersage Methodist Church.

The artists will be based in different venues across Hathersage, Grindleford, Bamford, Hope and Edale.

The event has been organised by Hope Valley Climate Action in collaboration with the Community Rail Partnership and the Friends of the Hope Valley Railway Stations with support from High Peak Community and Voluntary Support (High Peak CVS).

Ross Burnage, Chief Executive of High Peak CVS, said: “The Hope Valley Art Trail by Rail project shines a spotlight on the importance of sustainability as well as how art and creativity can benefit health and wellbeing in our community.”

“It’s encouraging everyone to meet new people while discovering more about this exceptional part of the world using sustainable transport – and we’re delighted to be able to support this landmark project.”

To book your place on the ‘Hope Valley Art Trail by Rail’ go to go to https://arttrailbyrail.eventbrite.co.uk . For more information about Hope Valley Climate Action go to https://hopevalleyclimateaction.org.uk/ .