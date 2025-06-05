New historical crime novel that's also a 'love letter' to Derbyshire

Simon Hobbs

Local retired lawyer Simon Hobbs has published his first novel based on a notorious Victorian crime committed in Derbyshire.

On a visit to Derby Local Studies Library twenty years ago he stumbled upon a contemporary scrapbook of material relating to the so-called 'Wigwell Grange Murder' of 1863.

'As soon as I read it through I realised that this was a unknown goldmine of material about a controversial case that made national headlines.'

‘Forgiveness' his debut novel is published by The Choir Press.

Elizabeth Goodwin 1862 Carte Visite

Bessie Goodwin, a young woman of conscience and spirit, lives with her manipulative grandfather, Captain Francis Goodwin, at Wigwell Grange, near Wirksworth. In August of 1863 she is brutally murdered by George Townley, to whom she had previously been betrothed. Townley had discovered that she was in love with a young clergyman. Bessie refused to disclose the identity of her new lover to George.

After he has stabbed Bessie, and given himself up, George asserts, to general incredulity, that his actions are morally justified. Samuel Leech, a small-time Derby solicitor, takes on the seemingly thankless task of representing George in court. But he is about to perform miracles...

The book is written in the style of a sensation novel, a groundbreaking type of Victorian novel popular at the time of the murder. It is a tale of love, retribution and atonement as well as suspense and dramatic twists and turns that were associated with the format.

He added: 'As well as being a crime novel 'Forgiveness' is a novel about place. Local readers will recognise many of the Derbyshire settings including Wirksworth, Kedleston, Derby, Cromford and Shining Cliff Wood near Ambergate.'

'In fact I have come to realise it's really above all else a love letter to Derbyshire in general and to Wirksworth in particular'

The book is available from the Haarlem Shop in the Market Place in Wirksworth, or online.

Simon will be taking part in the Buxton Literary Festival on the 14th June at the Assembly Rooms, The Crescent