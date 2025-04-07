New drop ride thrills visitors at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new ride boasting the best views of the valley is wowing thrill seekers at a Peak District theme park.

Gulliver’s Kingdom, in Matlock Bath, has just opened its new ‘Tree Top Drop’ ride which gives riders incredible views of the surrounding hillside before plunging them down a 15m drop.

Manufactured by SBF Visa, the ride is set to be one of the most popular at the resort.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We are really excited by the reaction we have had to our new Tree Top Drop ride. It’s definitely not one for the faint hearted but the views are absolutely fantastic from the top looking down on the whole valley below so not to be missed!

“We are always looking at ways to enhance our park and bring new experiences and memories for families to enjoy and this new ride does just that.

“With a jam-packed spring and summer planned this year, we are really looking to this season and hope to see as many people as possible come and join in the fun with us.”

Gulliver’s Kingdom, located in the beautiful Peak District National Park, is aimed at children between the ages of two and 13 years old and has more than 30 exciting rides, attractions, shows and activities to enjoy, ranging from animatronic dinosaurs to the Dino Falls water ride.

For those looking to make the most of the weekend by turning their visit into an overnight stay, the park has a variety of accommodation options, including Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms, Princess or Wizard Suites and new The Willows, a modern accommodation offering developed in conjunction with The Wind in the Willows illustrator Chris Dunn.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit the website.