New dancing direction for Hasland Village Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new era of community spirit and movement begins this week as the Dance Movement and Wellbeing Hub officially opens its doors at Hasland Village Hall. Taking over the operation of the venue from Chesterfield Borough Council, the Hub aims to breathe fresh life into this cherished local facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team aims to breathe new life into the building by offering a wide range of dance and movement classes for all ages. At the same time, they have committed to maintaining the hall as a space available for wider community use, continuing to offer it for hire by local groups and events.

At the heart of their ethos is a strong belief that dance should be accessible to everyone. Whether someone is taking their very first steps or returning after years away from the dance floor, the emphasis is on enjoyment, connection, and personal growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re passionate about creating a space where people feel welcome, no matter their age or experience,” said a member of the team. “Dance isn’t just about movement—it’s about building confidence, boosting wellbeing, and being part of something positive.”

Couples Dancing in Hasland Village Hall

The Dance Movement and Wellbeing Hub’s schedule includes classes for toddlers from 18 months all the way through to sessions aimed at older adults in their 70s and 80s. The programme spans a variety of dance styles, fitness-based sessions, and gentle wellbeing-focused movement classes. All are led by qualified instructors with experience in both teaching and community engagement.

While high-quality instruction is a key feature, they place just as much importance on creating a friendly, uplifting environment. “It’s not about getting every step right,” said one instructor. “It’s about having fun, feeling good, and enjoying the journey.”

For more information about classes or hall hire, visit thedancehub.uk or call 07354 634071.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With doors now open and a full programme under way, the Dance Movement and Wellbeing Hub says it is excited to begin this new chapter—and to share the many benefits of dance, connection, and community with Hasland and beyond.