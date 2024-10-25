Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new comedy club comes to Chesterfield

A brand new Comedy Club night will be starting up at Olde House, Newbold, S40 4RN, Chesterfield on 14th November.

Promising three hilarious acts & Compere for just £8 per ticket. The event will take place in the purpose built function room of the Olde House, where audience can laugh the night away.

Brought to you by Chesterfield based comedy club promotion company - Laffa Cake Comedy, the night will feature -

Duncan Oakley - a comedian since 1999 with multiple awards to his name & many successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Tom Evans - A real rising star of the circuit, Tom has risen through the ranks quickly & has supported Ignacio Lopez on his tour.

Sol Bernstein - Described by Harry Hill as "simply my favourite comic" Sol is an iconic & beloved figure in the comedy world, Sol Bernstein has been a hit both in the UK and internationally, performing on various comedy stages, from small clubs to large theaters and festivals. His appearances on television, radio, and online platforms have garnered him a dedicated following and solidified his status as a comedy legend.

The show will be hosted by owner of Laffa Cake Comedy & Chesterfield local - Greg Philips, a friendly, warm & cheeky compere who will ease the audience in for a night of laughter.

Tickets are available through the Laffacake.com website, or in person over the bar at the Olde House, Chesterfield.