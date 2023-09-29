New Chesterfield Business Expo set to be the town’s largest business event of the year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place in a matter of weeks, the Chesterfield Business Expo is attracting businesses to the town from across the country, with visitors registered from as far away as Bristol.

The event is taking place on Wednesday 25th October, 9.30am to 3.30pm, at the Casa Hotel on Lockoford Lane, and there is a buzz of anticipation amongst the local business community.

Professional network host and expo co-founder Simon Coy says, “Our vision for the Chesterfield Business Expo is to create an outstanding event that brings together a significant number of business people from across the town and beyond.”

Chesterfield Business Expo Founders, Simon and Emily Coy

Casa Hotel Group Managing Director Mark Thurman is delighted the hotel will be hosting the expo. “The Casa Hotel is the ideal venue for the Chesterfield Business Expo, because being in the heart of the country, we’ve got fantastic transport links, wonderful meeting space and we’re the perfect place to celebrate business to business ideas and networking”.

The target is to attract 500 free attendees who can spend an enjoyable day engaging with the exhibitors, and building high-quality business relationships.

Expo founder, and well-known local Business Coach, Emily Coy says, "there are around 10,000 incredible businesses in Chesterfield, and we want to help them connect and work together to thrive and enhance the local economy. We are delighted that all the exhibition space sold out within a few weeks and we have more than 200 companies registered for a free visitor place".

The Chesterfield Business Expo is sponsored by four fantastic local businesses - Paperclip, eatsleepthink, Business Doctors Chesterfield and Minuteman Press Chesterfield.

Eatsleepthink Managing Director, Mike Marshall says, "to have a business expo, for me is the natural progression for the area".

Local printer and graphic designer, Jon Harris from Minuteman Press Chesterfield says. “I think Chesterfield need a business expo because we’ve got a huge amount of excellent independent businesses within Chesterfield, and I think we need to show them off”.