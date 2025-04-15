New boxing & fitness facility opens in Hasland with ground-breaking grading system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new state-of-the-art gym has officially opened its doors in Hasland — and it’s already turning heads in the local fitness scene.

BOXX GYM Now Open at Unit 26 & 27, Storforth Lane, Circular Road Trading Estate, Hasland, Chesterfield S41 0QL

BOXX GYM, located at Unit 26 & 27 on Storforth Lane, offers the community a fresh take on fitness and boxing training. With an impressive commercial gym space filled with top-of-the-line equipment and a dedicated boxing area, BOXX GYM delivers more than just your average workout.

Ring Picture & Cardio Kit

What sets BOXX GYM apart is its one-of-a-kind structured boxing syllabus and grading system, making it the first gym in the UK to apply a martial arts-style progression model to boxing. This revolutionary approach allows members to progress through different levels in a safe, fun, and supportive environment — no more stepping into a gym full of seasoned fighters and feeling out of place.

"Gone are the days where you walk into a boxing gym and get knocked around by experienced boxers," says co-founder Josh. “Our grading system makes boxing accessible for everyone — whether you’re a complete beginner, a child, or someone looking to get fit while learning real skills.”

Incredible Membership Offers

To celebrate the grand opening, BOXX GYM is offering gym membership for just £10 for the first month – an unbeatable offer to get started on your fitness journey.

Open Day Kids Class

For those looking for long-term value, the gym is also offering an incredible Lifetime Membership for just £900. This one-time payment gives you unlimited access to both the gym and all boxing classes for life – with no ongoing fees.

All membership options can be found at: www.boxxgym.co.uk

Fun, Friendly, and Open to All

BOXX GYM has been designed as a safe and inclusive space for all ages and abilities, with kids' classes, beginner sessions, family memberships, and personal trainer support available. The grading-based boxing system adds structure and motivation, making it perfect for those who want to learn and improve in a controlled environment.

Open Monday to Friday 6AM–10PM and weekends 8AM–6PM, BOXX GYM invites the Hasland and Chesterfield community to stop by, try a class, or simply come in and take a look.